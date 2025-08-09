Railway Recruitment Board has released RRB NTPC UG Exam 2025. Candidates who have to appear for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (Under Graduate) posts can check the official notice on the official website of RRB Chandigarh at rrbcdg.gov.in. RRB NTPC UG Exam 2025 dates out at rrbcdg.gov.in, check notice here(Rajkumar)

The computer based test will be held on August 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 28, 29, September 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9.

The Computer-Based Test will consist of 100 questions. The exam will last 90 minutes and consist of 40 questions on General Awareness, 30 questions on Mathematics, and 30 questions on General Intelligence and Reasoning.

The 1st Stage CBT is screening in nature, and the questions will generally conform to the educational standards prescribed for the posts.

There will be negative marking and 1/3 mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

The recruitment process shall involve 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT), 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT), Typing Skill Test (as applicable) and Document Verification/Medical Examination.

RRB NTPC UG Exam 2025: How to check notice

To download the exam notice, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of RRB Chandigarh at rrbcdg.gov.in.

2. Click on RRB NTPC UG Exam 2025 dates notice available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open.

4. Check the exam dates and download it.

5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

