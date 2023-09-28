News / Education / Employment News / RRC CR Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Registration for 2409 posts ends today

RRC CR Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Registration for 2409 posts ends today

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 28, 2023 11:50 AM IST

Railway Recruitment Cell, Central Railway is closing the application process for 2409 Act Apprentice vacancies today. Apply on rrccr.com.

Railway Recruitment Cell, Central Railway will close the application process for Act Apprentice vacancies today, September 28. Eligible candidates can submit their forms on the RRC CR website, rrccr.com.

RRC CR Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply for 2409 posts ends today
RRC CR Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply for 2409 posts ends today

This recruitment drive is for 2409 Act Apprentice vacancies in the Central Railway.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

To apply for these posts, candidates must pass Class 10 or equivalent under the 10+2 system with at least 50 per cent marks in aggregate, from a recognized board.

They must also have a National Trade Certificate in the notified trade.

The lower age of the candidate can be 15 and they should not be older that 24 years as on August 29, 2023.

The merit list for shortlisting candidates will be prepared based on percentage of marks in matriculation (with minimum 50% aggregate marks) and ITI marks in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done.

The application fees is for this recruitment drive is 100.

For further information and application form link, click here.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out