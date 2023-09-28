RRC CR Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Registration for 2409 posts ends today

Railway Recruitment Cell, Central Railway will close the application process for Act Apprentice vacancies today, September 28. Eligible candidates can submit their forms on the RRC CR website, rrccr.com. RRC CR Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply for 2409 posts ends today

This recruitment drive is for 2409 Act Apprentice vacancies in the Central Railway.

To apply for these posts, candidates must pass Class 10 or equivalent under the 10+2 system with at least 50 per cent marks in aggregate, from a recognized board.

They must also have a National Trade Certificate in the notified trade.

The lower age of the candidate can be 15 and they should not be older that 24 years as on August 29, 2023.

The merit list for shortlisting candidates will be prepared based on percentage of marks in matriculation (with minimum 50% aggregate marks) and ITI marks in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done.

The application fees is for this recruitment drive is ₹100.

For further information and application form link, click here.

