RSMSSB ANM/GNM notification 2023 out at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, apply from July 10

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has notified the posts of Contractual Female Health Workers (ANM) and Contractual Nurses (GNM). The application process will commence on July 10 and the deadline for the submission of the submission of the application form is August 8.

RSMSSB ANM/GNM notification 2023 out at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The examination will be tentatively held on September 24, 2023.

RSMSSB ANM/GNM recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 3646 posts, of which 2058 vacancies are for the post of ANM and 1588 vacancies are for the post of GNM.

RSMSSB ANM/GNM recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 21 to 40 years.

RSMSSB ANM/GNM recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates from the general category, BC (creamy layer), and EBC (creamy layer) must pay an amount of ₹600, while those from BC (non-creamy layer), EBC (non-creamy layer), EWS, SC, ST, and PwD must pay a fee of ₹400.

RSMSSB ANM/GNM recruitment 2023 educational qualification:

For ANM: 10th standard with Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery Training/ Health Worker Female course passed. Candidates should be registered in Rajasthan Nursing Council as B Grade Nursing.

For GNM: GNM course or its equivalent qualification from the institute, recognised by the State government. Registration in Rajasthan Nursing Council (RNC).

