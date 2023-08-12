RSMSSB recruitment 2023: Tomorrow last date to apply for 450 Agriculture Supervisor posts
Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) to end the application process for 450 Agriculture Supervisor posts tomorrow. Apply at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) will end the application process for 450 Agriculture Supervisor posts tomorrow, August 13. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
According to the notification, the recruitment examination is tentatively scheduled to be held on October 21.
This recruitment drive aims to fill 430 vacancies for Agriculture Supervisors posts.
Application fee:
Candidates from the general category must pay a fee of 600, while those from BC (creamy layer), EBC (creamy layer), BC (non-creamy layer), EWS, SC, ST, and PwD must pay a fee of 400.
Direct link to apply
RSMSSB recruitment 2023: Know how to apply
Visit the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the recruitment link
A new page will be displayed on the screen
Click on the Apply link
Fill out the application form
Pay the application fee
Upload all the required documents
Submit the form and take print for future reference.