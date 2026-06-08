SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Registration date for 7150 posts extended till June 15, apply at sbi.co.in

The registration deadline for the SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026 has been extended by the State Bank of India (SBI), providing aspiring candidates with additional time to complete the application process. As per the latest notification, online applications can now be submitted until June 15, 2026, through the official SBI website at sbi.co.in.

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Registration date extended till June 15, apply at sbi.co.in

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Through this recruitment drive, 7150 apprentice vacancies across various states and union territories are proposed to be filled, and selected candidates are intended to receive valuable exposure to banking operations and customer service.

Eligibility Criteria and Age Limit

Applications are invited from candidates who possess a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized university or an equivalent qualification recognized by the Central Government. The prescribed age limit has been fixed at a minimum of 20 years and a maximum of 28 years as on April 1, 2026. Accordingly, candidates must have been born not later than April 1, 2006, and not earlier than April 2, 1998 (both dates inclusive). The maximum age specified has been prescribed for candidates belonging to the Unreserved (UR) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) categories. Relaxation in the upper age limit is to be granted to candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) categories in accordance with Government of India guidelines.

Selection Process

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{{^usCountry}} The selection of candidates will be carried out through an online written examination followed by a local language proficiency test. The online examination will be conducted to assess candidates in subjects such as General and Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude. Candidates qualifying in the online examination will be required to demonstrate proficiency in the specified local language of the state or union territory for which applications have been submitted. Exemption from the local language test may be granted to candidates who have studied the concerned language in Class 10 or Class 12, subject to verification of supporting documents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The selection of candidates will be carried out through an online written examination followed by a local language proficiency test. The online examination will be conducted to assess candidates in subjects such as General and Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude. Candidates qualifying in the online examination will be required to demonstrate proficiency in the specified local language of the state or union territory for which applications have been submitted. Exemption from the local language test may be granted to candidates who have studied the concerned language in Class 10 or Class 12, subject to verification of supporting documents. {{/usCountry}}

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Upon selection, apprenticeship training will be provided for the period prescribed by SBI. During the training period, a monthly stipend will be paid in accordance with the bank's guidelines. However, benefits available to regular SBI employees, including Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), provident fund, pension, medical facilities and other service-related benefits, will not be extended to apprentices. The apprenticeship programme has been designed to provide practical exposure to banking operations and customer service. It should be noted that no assurance of permanent employment in SBI will be provided after the completion of the apprenticeship period.

How to Apply

The SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026 notification can be accessed through the Careers section of the official SBI website. Online registration is required to be completed before proceeding with the application process. Personal details, educational qualifications and other required information must be entered carefully. Necessary documents, photographs and signatures are required to be uploaded in the prescribed format. The applicable application fee, if any, must be paid online. Before final submission, all details should be reviewed carefully and a copy of the submitted application form should be retained for future reference.

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.

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