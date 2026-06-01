Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, DSSSB, has invited applications for TGT and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in or dsssbonline.nic.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1979 posts in the organisation. DSSSB Recruitment 2026: Apply for 1979 TGT and other posts at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, details here (Pexels/Representational Image)

The registration process will begin on June 16 and will close on July 15, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria The educational qualifications and the age limit for the posts are available on the Detailed Notification.

Application Fee The application fee is ₹100/-. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwBD (Person with Benchmark Disability) & Ex-Serviceman category are exempted from paying application fees. The candidates submitting their application online should pay the requisite fees only through SBI epay. Other mode of payment shall not be accepted/considered and the payment made shall stand forfeited.

Selection Process The selection process will comprise of computer based test. Marks scored by candidates in the Computer Based Test/Exam will be normalized (If required) by using the formula published by DSSSB vide Notice No. 10 (271)/Sec.Cell/DSSSB/18/989 dated 11.07.2018 (Annexure-II) and such normalized scores shall be used to determine final merit and provisional nomination/selection. For more related details candidates can check the official website of DSSSB.

Detailed Notification Here