State Bank of India will conduct SBI Clerk Exam 2025 on September 20, 21 and 27, 2025. The SBI Clerk admit card has been released and is available to candidates on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. SBI Clerk Exam 2025: Prelims exam begins on September 20, download admit card at sbi.co.in

The hall ticket will be available on the website till September 27, 2025. Candidates can download the hall tickets by entering their Registration Number or Roll Number and Password or Date of Birth.

The preliminary exam will comprise of 100 quetions- 30 in English, 35 in Numerical Ability, and 25 in Reasoning Ability. The exam will be conducted for one hour. Candidates must note that the exam will have negative marking, wherein one-fourth of the mark assigned for each question will be deducted for each wrong answer.

SBI Clerk Exam 2025: How to download hall ticket

All those candidates who are appearing for the exam can download the hall ticket through these simple steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to download the SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025.

3. Enter your credentials to login, and submit.

4. Check the hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

5. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Candidates need to bring two additional photographs (same as pasted by the candidate on call letter) along-with the call letter and other requisite documents as per information provided in the “Acquaint yourself booklet” and call letter.

Mobile phones, pagers, smart watches or any other communication devices are not allowed inside the premises where the examination is being conducted. Any infringement of these instructions shall entail cancellation of candidature and disciplinary action including ban from future examinations.

This recruitment drive will fill up 5180 Clerk posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.