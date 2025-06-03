SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 News Live Updates: How to download JA results when released

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 News Live Updates: The SBI Clerk Mains Results 2025 is yet to be out, The results of Junior Associates for Ladakh UT including Leh and Kargil Valley (Chandigarh Circle) have been released.

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 News Live Updates: The State Bank of India is expected to release the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025. When declared, candidates who appeared for the Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) mains exams will be able to check their results at sbi.co.in. Notably, the SBI Clerk main examination was conducted on April 10 and 12, 2025 at various exam centres across the country. ...Read More

The exam consisted of 190 questions, carrying a maximum mark of 200. Questions were asked from General/ Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude.

For each wrong answer, 1/4th of the mark assigned to the question will be deducted.

It may be mentioned here that the SBI Clerk Mains Results 2025 for Ladakh UT including Leh and Kargil Valley (Chandigarh Circle) have been declared on the official website.

Prior to the Mains exam, the SBI Clerk Prelims Results 2025 was declared on March 28, 2025. The prelims exam was held on February 22, 27, 28, and March 1, 2025.

SBI will fill up 13,735 Junior Associate vacancies through this recruitment drive.

SBI Clerk Mains Results 2025: How to check when out

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the results when released:

Go to sbi.co.in and then open the careers page Go to the current openings section Click on the Junior Associates tab Open the Mains exam result link Enter your credentials and login Check and download the Mains result.

