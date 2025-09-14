SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 released at sbi.co.in, download it here

The State Bank of India has released the admit card for the SBI Clerk or Junior Associates Prelims Examinations 2025. Candidates appearing for the Junior Associates preliminary examination can download their hall tickets from the official website at sbi.co.in. SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 live updates SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 is out at sbi.co.in. The direct link to download is given here.

Candidates can download their hall tickets by entering their Registration Number or Roll Number and Password or Date of Birth.

The link to download the admit card will close on September 27, 2025.

The SBI Junior Associates preliminary exam 2025 will be conducted on September 20, 21, and 27, 2025.

The exam will consist of 100 questions - 30 in English, 35 in Numerical Ability, and 25 in Reasoning Ability. The duration of the prelims exam is one hour.

There will be negative marking in the exam, wherein one-fourth of the mark assigned for each question will be deducted for each wrong answer.

SBI, through this recruitment drive, will fill up 5180 Clerk posts.

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download their admit card:

Visit the official website at sbi.co.in. On the home page, click on the link to download the SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025. Enter your credentials to login, and submit. Check the hall ticket will be displayed on the screen. Download the admit card. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

