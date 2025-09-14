SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 News Live: Junior Associates hall tickets not released so far, how to check when out

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 News Live: State Bank of India has not released the admit card for SBI Clerk or Junior Associates Prelims Examinations 2025 so far. When released, candidates taking the Junior Associates preliminary examination will be able to download their hall tickets through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in....Read More

The preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 20, 21, and 27, 2025. There will be 100 questions - 30 in English, 35 in Numerical Ability, and 25 in Reasoning Ability.

The exam will be conducted for one hour.

Candidates must note that the exam will have negative marking, wherein one-fourth of the mark assigned for each question will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Through this recruitment drive, SBI will fill up 5180 Clerk posts.

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

Candidates can download their admit card by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. On the home page, click on the link to download the SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025. Enter your credentials to login, and submit. Check the hall ticket will be displayed on the screen. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

