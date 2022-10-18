Home / Education / Employment News / SBI Clerk Prelims in November, how to download admit card from sbi.co.in

SBI Clerk Prelims in November, how to download admit card from sbi.co.in

employment news
Published on Oct 18, 2022 01:50 PM IST

SBI Clerk admit cards for the written examination will be uploaded on sbi.co.in or ibpsonline.ibps.in ahead of the exam.

SBI Clerk Prelims in November, how to download admit card from sbi.co.in
SBI Clerk Prelims in November, how to download admit card from sbi.co.in
ByHT Education Desk

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: The preliminary examination for Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in clerical cadre posts at State Bank of India (SBI) will be held in November, 2022.

Admit cards for the written examination will be uploaded on sbi.co.in or ibpsonline.ibps.in ahead of the exam. Candidates can download SBI Clerk admit card from the above mentioned website(s) using login details generated while submitting application forms.

The recruitment drive is for 5008 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) at State Bank Of India branches across the country.

The selection process will have on-line test (Preliminary & Main exam) and test of specified opted local language.

How to download SBI Clerk Prelims admit card

  1. Go to the SBI careers portal or visit ibps.in.
  2. Click on the link to download SBI Clerk prelims admit card.
  3. Enter the required login details.
  4. Submit and download admit card.
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sbi sarkari naukri
sbi sarkari naukri

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out