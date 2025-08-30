SBI PO Prelims Result News Live 2025: What next after prelims scores are out, steps to check

SBI PO Prelims Result News Live 2025: Know how to download prelims result when out. (HT file)

SBI PO Prelims Result News Live 2025: State Bank of India, SBI, has so far not released the Probationary Officers (PO) Prelims Result 2025: When released, candidates who appeared in the preliminary exam will be able to check the results on the official website at sbi.co.in. Candidates are advised to keep details like their Registration Number and Password ready to check the results when out.

The SBI PO Prelims exam was conducted on August 2, 4 and 5, 2025.

What happens after results are out:

Once the preliminary results are out, qualifying candidates will take the SBI PO Mains Exam 2025 scheduled to be held in September.

The call letters for the SBI PO Mains exam will is expected to be released on the official website by September.

Vacancies:

Through this recruitment exam, a total of 541 Probationary Officer (500 regular and 41 backlog) vacancies will be filled.

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: How to download scores

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the results when it is out:

1. Visit the official website at sbi.co.in.

2. On the home page, click on the careers tab, then to current openings and click on the Prelims result link for PO recruitment.

3. Enter your login details and submit.

4. Check and download the result.

5. Keep a printout for future reference.

SBI PO Prelims results, direct link and more.