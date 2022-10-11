SBI RBO Recruitment 2022: Apply for 47 Retired Bank Officer posts at sbi.co.in

State Bank of Indian has invited applications from candidates to apply for Retired Bank Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in. The registration process was started on October 10 and will end on October 31, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 47 posts in the organisation.

The retired officer should have retired from the Bank’s service only on attaining superannuation at the age of 60 years. The officers voluntarily retired/ resigned/ suspended or left the Bank otherwise before superannuation are not eligible for consideration for engagement. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Since, the applicants are retired officers of SBI, no specific educational qualifications are required. Preference will be given to Ex-officers having sufficient work experience, deep knowledge of system and procedures and overall professional competence in the relevant area.

Selection Process

The selection will be based on shortlisting & interview. The shortlist candidates shall be interviewed by the interview committee and decision of the committee will be final and binding in this regard.

