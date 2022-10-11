Home / Education / Employment News / SBI RBO Recruitment 2022: Apply for 47 Retired Bank Officer posts at sbi.co.in

SBI RBO Recruitment 2022: Apply for 47 Retired Bank Officer posts at sbi.co.in

employment news
Published on Oct 11, 2022 11:27 AM IST

SBI to recruit candidates for Retired Bank Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in.

SBI RBO Recruitment 2022: Apply for 47 Retired Bank Officer posts at sbi.co.in
SBI RBO Recruitment 2022: Apply for 47 Retired Bank Officer posts at sbi.co.in
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

State Bank of Indian has invited applications from candidates to apply for Retired Bank Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in. The registration process was started on October 10 and will end on October 31, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 47 posts in the organisation.

The retired officer should have retired from the Bank’s service only on attaining superannuation at the age of 60 years. The officers voluntarily retired/ resigned/ suspended or left the Bank otherwise before superannuation are not eligible for consideration for engagement. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Since, the applicants are retired officers of SBI, no specific educational qualifications are required. Preference will be given to Ex-officers having sufficient work experience, deep knowledge of system and procedures and overall professional competence in the relevant area.

Selection Process

The selection will be based on shortlisting & interview. The shortlist candidates shall be interviewed by the interview committee and decision of the committee will be final and binding in this regard.

Notification Here 

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sbi sarkari naukri
sbi sarkari naukri

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out