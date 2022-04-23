SHRESHTA-NETS 2022 admit card released at shreshta.nta.nic.in, exam on May 7

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for National Entrance Test for Scheme for Residential Education for Students in High Schools in Targeted Areas (SHRESHTA-NETS)-2022. Candidates who will appear in the examination can download the admit card from the official website at shreshta.nta.nic.in.

The SHRESHTA-NETS -2022 will be held on May 7, 2022 in pen & paper mode from 02:00 P.M. to 05:00 P.M.

The official notification reads, “The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the National Entrance Test for Scheme for Residential Education for Students in High Schools in Targeted Areas (SHRESHTA-NETS)-2022 on 07 May 2022 in pen & paper mode from 02:00 P.M. to 05:00 P.M.”

SHRESHTA-NETS 2022: How to download admit card

Visit the official website of SHRESHTA-NETS 2022 at shreshta.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ Download Admit Card for SHRESHTA-2022”

Key in your application number, DOB, and Security Pin and click on submit

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the copy

Keep the hard copy of the hard copy of the same for future reference.

