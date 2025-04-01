SLPRB Assam Police Admit Card 2025 released at slrpbassam.in, direct link to download Constable exam hall tickets
SLPRB Assam Police Admit Card 2025 has been released at slrpbassam.in. The direct link to download is given below.
State Level Police Recruitment Board, SLPRB has released the Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. Candidates appearing for the written examination can download their hall tickets from the official website at slrpbassam.in. SLPRB Assam Police Admit Card 2025 live updates
To download the hall ticket, candidates will need to enter their Application Number, Name, and Date of Birth.
Direct link to download SLPRB Assam Police Admit Card 2025
Notably, the admit card was earlier scheduled to be released on March 17 and the exam was scheduled to be held on March 23. It was however postponed due to administrative reasons, as cited by the board.
Now, the examination will be conducted on April 6, 2025.
Meanwhile, to appear for the examination, candidates will need to produce a hard copy of the admit card and a government-issued photo identity card such as an Aadhar card, PAN card, driving license, or Voter ID card.
It may be mentioned here that the the written examination is being conducted for the following vacancies:
Constable (UB) in Assam Police: 1,645 vacancies
Constable (AB) in Assam Police: 2,300 vacancies
Constable (UB) in APRO: 1 vacancy
Constable (UB) (backlog for Hills Tribe): 144 vacancies
Constable (AB) (backlog for Hills Tribe): 1 vacancy
Boatman in Assam Police: 58 vacancies
Constable of Police (Communication): 204
Constable (Carpenter) in APRO: 2 vacancies
Constable of Police (Communication): 262
Constable (Carpenter) in APRO: 3 vacancies
Sub-Officer under Fire and Emergency Services, Assam: 1 vacancy
Emergency Rescuer under Fire and Emergency Services, Assam: 39 vacancies
Constable (grade 3) under DGCD and CGHG, Assam: 269 vacancies
Havildar under DGCD and CGHG, Assam: 5 vacancies
Civil Defence Demonstrator/Wireless Operator under DGCD and CGHG, Assam: 12 vacancies
Dresser under DGCD and CGHG, Assam: 2 vacancies
Nurse in Prison Department, Assam: 1 vacancy
Laboratory Technician in Prison Department, Assam: 2
Teacher in Prison Department, Assam: 4 vacancies
Craft Instructor in Prison Department, Assam: 2
Tractor Operator in Prison Department, Assam: 1 vacancy
SLPRB Assam Police Admit Card 2025: Here's how to download
Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the hall tickets:
- Visit the official website at slprbassam.in
- On the home page, click on the Constable written test admit card download link
- Enter your credentials to login and submit.
- Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the admit card and keep a printout of the same for further use.
For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News