SLPRB Assam Police Admit Card 2025 released at slrpbassam.in, direct link to download Constable exam hall tickets

State Level Police Recruitment Board, SLPRB has released the Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. Candidates appearing for the written examination can download their hall tickets from the official website at slrpbassam.in. SLPRB Assam Police Admit Card 2025 live updates SLPRB Assam Police Admit Card 2025 has been released. The direct link to download is given here.

To download the hall ticket, candidates will need to enter their Application Number, Name, and Date of Birth.

Notably, the admit card was earlier scheduled to be released on March 17 and the exam was scheduled to be held on March 23. It was however postponed due to administrative reasons, as cited by the board.

Now, the examination will be conducted on April 6, 2025.

Meanwhile, to appear for the examination, candidates will need to produce a hard copy of the admit card and a government-issued photo identity card such as an Aadhar card, PAN card, driving license, or Voter ID card.

It may be mentioned here that the the written examination is being conducted for the following vacancies:

Constable (UB) in Assam Police: 1,645 vacancies

Constable (AB) in Assam Police: 2,300 vacancies

Constable (UB) in APRO: 1 vacancy

Constable (UB) (backlog for Hills Tribe): 144 vacancies

Constable (AB) (backlog for Hills Tribe): 1 vacancy

Boatman in Assam Police: 58 vacancies

Constable of Police (Communication): 204

Constable (Carpenter) in APRO: 2 vacancies

Constable of Police (Communication): 262

Constable (Carpenter) in APRO: 3 vacancies

Sub-Officer under Fire and Emergency Services, Assam: 1 vacancy

Emergency Rescuer under Fire and Emergency Services, Assam: 39 vacancies

Constable (grade 3) under DGCD and CGHG, Assam: 269 vacancies

Havildar under DGCD and CGHG, Assam: 5 vacancies

Civil Defence Demonstrator/Wireless Operator under DGCD and CGHG, Assam: 12 vacancies

Dresser under DGCD and CGHG, Assam: 2 vacancies

Nurse in Prison Department, Assam: 1 vacancy

Laboratory Technician in Prison Department, Assam: 2

Teacher in Prison Department, Assam: 4 vacancies

Craft Instructor in Prison Department, Assam: 2

Tractor Operator in Prison Department, Assam: 1 vacancy

SLPRB Assam Police Admit Card 2025: Here's how to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the hall tickets:

Visit the official website at slprbassam.in On the home page, click on the Constable written test admit card download link Enter your credentials to login and submit. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download the admit card and keep a printout of the same for further use.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.