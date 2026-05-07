South Indian Bank has invited applications for Junior Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of South Indian Bank at recruit.southindianbank.bank.in. The last date to apply is May 13, 2026. South Indian Bank JO Recruitment 2026: Apply for Junior Officer posts at recruit.southindianbank.bank.in, link here

Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria Candidates who have graduation degree with minimum 50% marks can apply. The age limit should be under 28 years.

Those candidates who have attended Group Discussion/ Personal Interview for Junior Officers role, as per previous our notification(s) and not included in the final selection list, are not eligible to apply.

Selection Process The selection process comprises of online test and/or group discussion and preliminary and or final interview. Online Test and Group Discussion are elimination stages, whereby only test qualified candidates will be called for Group Discussion or Personal interview and candidates shortlisted from the Group Discussion only will be advanced to the Personal Interview.

How to Apply 1. Visit the official website of South Indian Bank at recruit.southindianbank.bank.in.

2. Click on career link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Junior Officer post.

4. Register yourself and fill the application form.

5. Once done, click on submit.

6. Make the payment of application fee.

7. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of South Indian Bank.

Detailed Notification Here

Direct link to apply here