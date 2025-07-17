Staff Selection Commission will close the registration process for SSC CHSL Exam 2025 on July 18, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2025 can find the link to through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC CHSL Exam 2025: Last date to apply for 3131 Group C posts tomorrow at ssc.gov.in

The last date for making online fee payment is July 19, 2025. The correction window will open on July 23 and will close on July 24, 2025.

This recruitment drive will fill up 3131 Group C posts.

The elgiibility criteria is given here:

For Data Entry Operator (DEO)/ DEO Grade ‘A’ in Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Ministry of Culture and Staff Selection Commission: 12th Standard pass in Science stream with Mathematics as a subject from a recognized Board or equivalent.

For LDC/JSA and DEO/DEO Grade ‘A’: Candidates must have passed 12th Standard or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University.

SSC CHSL Exam 2025: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on login link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Click on submit and login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹100/-. Fee can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking or by using Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, RuPay Debit cards. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.