Search
Friday, Jun 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

SSC MTS, Havaldar registration 2025 begins at ssc.gov.in, link to apply

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 27, 2025 08:49 AM IST

SSC MTS, Havaldar 2025: Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the SSC MTS, Havaldar examination 2025 on ssc.gov.in.

SSC MTS, Havaldar 2025: Staff Selection Commission has issued the notification and started the registration process for the  Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2025. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the SSC MTS, Havaldar examination 2025 on ssc.gov.in. The direct link is given below. 

SSC MTS, Havaldar registration 2025 begins at ssc.gov.in(Official website, screenshot)
SSC MTS, Havaldar registration 2025 begins at ssc.gov.in(Official website, screenshot)

Also read: SSC MTS, Havaldar registration 2025 begins at ssc.gov.in

The commission has so far announced 1075 vacancies, which are for the Havaldar post. It said vacancies for the MTS post are being collected. 

Candidates can apply for this recruitment examination up to July 24. The application fee payment window will close on July 25. 

Candidates who apply on or before the deadline can make corrections in their application forms between July 29 and 31. 

The SSC MTS and Havaldar Computer-Based examination will be conducted from September 20 to October 24. 

SSC MTS, Havaldar 2025: Direct link to apply

Candidates who are 18-25 years old on August 1, 2025 can apply for the MTS posts and candidates who are 18-27 years old can apply for the Havaldar post and a few posts of MTS in various departments. Age relaxation will be applicable to eligible reserved category candidates. 

Also read: SSC Steno 2025: Registration for Stenographer recruitment exam ends today at ssc.gov.in

To apply for this recruitment drive, candidates need to pass the Class 10 or its equivalent examination on or before the cut-off date (August 1, 2025). 

The application fee for the SSC MTS, Havaldar examination is 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from paying the exam fee. 

Also read: SSC CHSL 2025 registration for 3131 vacancies begins at ssc.gov.in, check details here

For the MTS post, the examination will consist of a computer-based examination (CBE) and for the Havaldar post, the examination will have a CBE, followed by Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Standard Test (PST).

The CBE will be conducted in Hindi, English and in 13 regional languages: Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri (Metei or Meithei), Marathi, Odia (Oriya), Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

For more information, candidates can check the notification here.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education News / Employment News / SSC MTS, Havaldar registration 2025 begins at ssc.gov.in, link to apply
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On