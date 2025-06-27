SSC MTS, Havaldar registration 2025 begins at ssc.gov.in, link to apply

SSC MTS, Havaldar 2025: Staff Selection Commission has issued the notification and started the registration process for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2025. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the SSC MTS, Havaldar examination 2025 on ssc.gov.in. The direct link is given below. SSC MTS, Havaldar registration 2025 begins at ssc.gov.in(Official website, screenshot)

The commission has so far announced 1075 vacancies, which are for the Havaldar post. It said vacancies for the MTS post are being collected.

Candidates can apply for this recruitment examination up to July 24. The application fee payment window will close on July 25.

Candidates who apply on or before the deadline can make corrections in their application forms between July 29 and 31.

The SSC MTS and Havaldar Computer-Based examination will be conducted from September 20 to October 24.

SSC MTS, Havaldar 2025: Direct link to apply

Candidates who are 18-25 years old on August 1, 2025 can apply for the MTS posts and candidates who are 18-27 years old can apply for the Havaldar post and a few posts of MTS in various departments. Age relaxation will be applicable to eligible reserved category candidates.

To apply for this recruitment drive, candidates need to pass the Class 10 or its equivalent examination on or before the cut-off date (August 1, 2025).

The application fee for the SSC MTS, Havaldar examination is ₹100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from paying the exam fee.

For the MTS post, the examination will consist of a computer-based examination (CBE) and for the Havaldar post, the examination will have a CBE, followed by Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Standard Test (PST).

The CBE will be conducted in Hindi, English and in 13 regional languages: Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri (Metei or Meithei), Marathi, Odia (Oriya), Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

For more information, candidates can check the notification here.