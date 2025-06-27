Search
Friday, Jun 27, 2025
SSC GD 2025 final answer key and response sheets released at ssc.gov.in, direct link to download here

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 27, 2025 08:09 AM IST

SSC GD 2025 final answer key and response sheets have been released at ssc.gov.in. The direct link to download is given below. 

The Staff Selection Commission has released the final answer key and candidates' response sheet for the SSC Constable (GD) examination. Candidates who appeared in the recruitment exam can download the SSC GD final answer key and response sheet from the official website at ssc.gov.in. 

SSC GD 2025 final answer key, response sheets released(Official website, screenshot)
SSC GD 2025 final answer key, response sheets released(Official website, screenshot)

Candidates can download the final answer key and response sheets by entering their Application Number and Password.

Direct link to check SSC GD final answer key and response sheet 2025

Prior to this, the commission had released the the results on June 17, 2025, for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau.

The exam was conducted the exam in computer-based test (CBT) mode from February 4 to February 25, 2025. There were a total of 160 marks for 80 questions. Candidates were given 60 minutes to complete the exam.

Furthermore, the exam in English, Hindi and 13 Regional languages: Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

The provisional answer key was released on March 4, 2025, while candidates could submit objections till March 9, 2025. The objections were reviewed, and those found valid were used to prepare the final answer key.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 39,481 Constable (GD) vacancies in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau.

SSC GD Final Answer Key 2025: How to download

Candidates can download the SSC GD result 2025 by following the steps mentioned below:

  1. Visit the commission's website at ssc.gov.in
  2. On the home page, click on the link to download the SSC GD Final Answer Key 
  3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit. 
  4. The final answer key will be displayed on your screen.
  5. Download and keep a printout for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of SSC.

Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
Follow Us On