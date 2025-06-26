SSC Steno 2025: Registration for Stenographer recruitment exam ends today at ssc.gov.in

SSC Steno 2025: The Staff Selection Commission will close the registration process for the Stenographer Grade C & D Exam 2025 today, June 26. Candidates who want to apply for the SSC Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2025 can submit their forms at ssc.gov.in. SSC Steno 2025: Registration for the Stenographer recruitment exam ends today(Unsplash)

This recruitment drive will fill 261 stenographer vacancies.

As per the schedule, the application form correction window for the exam will open on July 1 and close on July 2. SSC will charge ₹200 for making a correction and resubmitting the modified or corrected application for the first time.

If candidates correct and resubmit their forms for the second time, they need to pay ₹500. The correction charges will be applicable to all candidates irrespective of their gender/category.

How to apply for SSC Stenographer exam 2025

Go to ssc.gov.in. Open the application tab and select the examination name. If you are a fresh candidate, click on the registration link and create a one-time registration (OTR) profile. Now, login and fill the application form. Upload documents and pay the application fee. Submit your form. Take a printout of the confirmation page.

SSC Steno 2025: Selection process

The SSC Steno computer-based examination will be held from August 6 to August 11, 2025.

The exam will have questions on general intelligence and reasoning, general awareness, and English language and comprehension.

The exam duration will be 2 hours, and the question paper will be of objective-type, multiple-choice.

SSC Steno 2025: Eligibility criteria

Candidates who pass Class 12 or its equivalent examination on or before the cut-off date (August 1, 2025) from a recognised board or university can apply for this examination.

SSC Stenographer examination 2025: Application fee

The SSC Steno 2025 application fee is ₹100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are not required to pay this fee.