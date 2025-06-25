Search
Wednesday, Jun 25, 2025
SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Exam 2025: Application window for 261 posts closes tomorrow at ssc.gov.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 25, 2025 12:27 PM IST

SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Exam 2025: Window to apply for 261 posts closes on June 27, 2025, at ssc.gov.in. The direct link to apply is given below. 

Staff Selection Commission will be closing the application window for SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Exam 2025 on Thursday, June 27, 2025. Eligible and interested candidates who are yet to apply for the examination can submit their applications on the official website at ssc.gov.in.

SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Exam 2025: Apply for 261 posts via direct link given here.
Notably, the last date for making online fee payment is also June 27, 2025.  

Candidates will need to pay an application fee of   100/-. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

Direct link to apply for SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Exam 2025

Following this, the application correction window will be open from July 1 to July 2, 2025. The Commission will levy a uniform correction charge of 200/- for making correction and re-submitting modified/corrected application for the first time.

Whereas a charge of 500/-  will be levied for making correction and re-submitting modified/ corrected application for the second time. 

As per the commission, the correction charges will be applicable to all candidates irrespective of their gender/category, and can be paid by online mode through BHIM UPI, Net Banking or by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, or RuPay Debit cards.

It may be mentioned here that the computer-based examination will be held from August 6 to August 11, 2025, and will consist of questions on general intelligence and reasoning, general awareness, and English language and comprehension. 

The duration of exam will be 2 hours, and questions will be of objective-type multiple-choice only. The medium of questions will be English and Hindi.

Through this recruitment drive, the commission aims to fill 261 posts.

SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Exam 2025: How to apply

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Exam 2025:

  1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
  2. On the home page, go to the ‘Apply’ section, and click on the link to apply for SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Exam 2025.
  3. Enter the required information to register yourself (If not registered). 
  4. Login to your account with the registered details. 
  5. Fill in the application form, upload documents if required, and pay the application fee. 
  6. Submit and download the confirmation page. 
  7. Keep a printout of the same for future reference. 

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of SSC.  

Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
