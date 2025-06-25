Search
Wednesday, Jun 25, 2025
TS LAWCET Result 2025 Date, Time: TG LAWCET, PGLCET results today at 4 pm on lawcet.tgche.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 25, 2025 10:07 AM IST

TS LAWCET Result 2025 Date, Time: The law entrance test results will be announced at 4 pm today, June 25, at lawcet.tgche.ac.in. 

TS LAWCET Result 2025 Date, Time: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE or TSCHE) will announce the Telangana Law Common Entrance Test (TS/TG LAWCET 2025) and the Telangana Postgraduate Law Common Entrance Test (TS/TG PGLCET) results 2025 today, June 25. 

TS LAWCET Result 2025: TG LAWCET, PGLCET results today (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
TS LAWCET Result 2025: TG LAWCET, PGLCET results today (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Also read: AP DSC Hall Tickets 2025 Live: Mega DSC revised hall tickets for postponed exams today

TS LAWCET and PGLCET results will be declared at 4 pm. After the official announcement, candidates can visit the official website, lawcet.tgche.ac.in. 

As per the exam schedule, the final answer keys of these two entrance tests are also expected today. 

How to check TS LAWCET, PGLCET result 2025 when announced

  1. Open the official website, lawcet.tgche.ac.in.
  2. Click on the TG LAWCET 2025 or TG PGLCET 2025 result link displayed on the home page.
  3. Enter your login details. 
  4. Submit and check the result.

As per the schedule, TGCHE released the provisional answer key for LAWCET and PGLCET on June 11 and invited objections from candidates up to June 13. 

The two entrance tests were held on June 6. Papers were held in three shifts for different courses - from 9:30 am to 11 am, from 12:30 pm to 2 pm and from 4 pm to 5:30 pm.

Telangana Law Common Entrance Test-2025 (TG LAWCET 2025) and Telangana PG Law Common Entrance Test-2025 (TG PGLCET 2025) were conducted by the Convener, TG LAWCET/PGLAWCET- 2025, Osmania University, Hyderabad, on behalf of the Telangana Council of Higher Education. 

Also read: JoSAA round 2 allotment result 2025 today at josaa.nic.in, check important dates

TS LAWCET is for admission to three-year and five-year regular LLB courses, and PGLCET is for admission to two-year LLM courses at law colleges in the state. 

For more information, candidates can visit the official website.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on Rajasthan Board 10th Result, Rajasthan Board 5th Result.
Exam and College Guide
Follow Us On