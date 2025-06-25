AP DSC Hall Tickets 2025 Live: Mega DSC revised hall tickets for postponed exams today

AP DSC Hall Tickets 2025 Live Updates: The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, will issue revised hall tickets for the postponed Mega DSC recruitment examination 2025 today, June 25. When released, candidates can download the AP DSC hall tickets 2025 from apdsc.apcfss.in. The department postponed the Mega DSC examinations scheduled for June 20 and 21 to July 1 and 2. ...Read More

The recruitment exam is being held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. On hall tickets, candidates will get to know the exam date and time, exam centre details and other information.

As per the schedule, provisional answer keys for AP DSC will be released on the second day after the last exam.

The window to rais objections to the provisional answer key will remain open for seven days and the final answer key will be released seven days after the last date to raise objections.

This recruitment examination is being conducted to fill 16,347 vacancies.

AP DSC hall tickets 2025: How to download Mega DSC hall tickets?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the hall tickets:

Go to the official website, apdsc.apcfss.in.

On the home page, click on the link to download the revised hall ticket.

Enter your credentials and log in.

Check and download the hall ticket.