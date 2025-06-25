JoSAA round 2 allotment result 2025 today at josaa.nic.in, check important dates

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will announce round 2 seat allotment result for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) and National Institute of Technology (NIT)+ seats today, June 25. The JoSAA round 2 seat allotment result will be announced at 5 pm and after that, candidates can check it on josaa.nic.in. JoSAA round 2 allotment result 2025 today at josaa.nic.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Candidates will have to use their Joint Entrance Examination Main or JEE Main 2025 application number and password to check the JoSAA round 2 allotment result 2025.

As per the revised schedule, online reporting, including fee payment, document upload, and response by candidates to queries (if required) for the second round will take place between June 25 and 29.

JoSAA will resolve any payment issues (only for payment attempts made before the deadline) by 5 pm on June 30.

Candidates can initiate the process for withdrawal of seats and exit from the seat allotment process in round 2 between June 26 and 30.

The last day to respond to a withdrawal query is July 1.

In total, JoSAA counselling 2025 will be held in six rounds. Seat allotment for round 3 will be done on July 2. For the fourth round, it will be on July 6, on July 11 for the fifth round and on July 16 for the sixth round.

Here is the revised schedule for JoSAA counselling 2025

How to check JoSAA round 2 allotment result 2025