IISER Aptitude Test: IAT 2025 result announced, direct link here

IAT 2025 Result: Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) have announced the result of their entrance examination – IISER Aptitude Test or IAT 2025. Candidates can check their marks by visiting the official website, iiseradmission.in. IISER Aptitude Test: IAT 2025 result announced(Official website, screenshot)

Candidates can view and download their rank cards after logging in to the application portal with the user ID (registration/application number) and passwords.

IISERs have assigned ranks to candidates who have secured at least one mark in IAT 2025. However, getting a rank does not guarantee admission to an IISER.

IISEAR IAT result 2025: Direct link

The examination was conducted in May in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The final answer key was released ahead of the result announcement.

The exam was conducted for admission to 5-Year BS-MS (Dual Degree), 4-Year BS and BTech degree programmes offered by IISERs in Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram and Tirupati. Candidates should visit the websites of these institutes for more details about the courses offered by them.

The question paper had 60 Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) for 240 marks, 15 questions each from Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics.

The duration of the test was 180 minutes. For every correct answer, candidates got four marks. For an incorrect answer, one mark was deducted.

IISER IAT 2025 result announced, what's next?

Next, IISERs will begin the registration process for the counselling process. Candidates need to fill out their academic preference forms between 5 pm on June 26 and 5 pm on July 3.

IISERs said that an admission offer will be made based on seat availability for a particular round, the candidate's rank in the exam, the preference submitted by him/her, and the candidate's category.

After receiving the admission offer, the candidate can accept the seat or reject it.

Those who reject the offer or do not take any action before the deadline will not be able to participate in further counselling rounds.

For more information, candidates can visit the official website.