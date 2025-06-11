TS LAWCET, PGLCET Answer Key 2025 released at lawcet.tgche.ac.in, direct link here

Telangana Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, has released the preliminary answer key for TG LAWCET & TG PGLCET 2025. Candidates who appeared in the exam can now download the answer key from the official website at lawcet.tgche.ac.in. TS LAWCET, PGLCET Answer Key 2025 has been released at lawcet.tgche.ac.in. The window to challenge the preliminary answer key is open till June 13, 2025.

The council has also released the response sheets and question paper along with the TS LAWCET Answer Key 2025.

Candidates who want to challenge the answer key can file objections till June 13, 2025. The final answer key and the results will be tentatively released on June 25, 2025.

The TS LAWCET & PGLCET 2025 Examination was conducted on June 6, 2025.

TS LAWCET, PGLCET Answer Key 2025: Here's how to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the TS LAWCET, PGLCET Answer Key 2025:

Visit the official website at lawcet.tgche.ac.in On the home page, click on the link to download the TS LAWCET, PGLCET Answer Key 2025. Enter your credentials to log in and submit. Your Answer Key will be displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the hall ticket for further use.

