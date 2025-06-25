AP PGECET results 2025, rank cards released, direct links to download

AP PGECET Results 2025, Rank Cards: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced the Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test or AP PGECET results 2025. Candidates can check the AP PGECET results and download their rank cards from the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/PGECET/. The direct links are given below. AP PGECET results 2025, rank cards announced(Official website, screenshot)

AP PGECET results 2025: Direct link

AP PGECET rank cards 2025: Direct link

Candidates need to use their registration numbers and hall ticket numbers to check the results.

To download the rank cards, they need to use their hall ticket numbers, registration numbers and dates of birth.

How to check AP PGCET results 2025 and rank cards

Go to the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/PGECET/ Open the result and/or rank card download link Enter your login details Submit and download the result/ rank card.

The entrance examination was held on June 6, 7 and 8. Papers were held in two shifts. The first shift was from 9 am to 11 am and the second shift was from 2 pm to 4 pm.

On the first day, candidates took the Geo Engineering & Geo Informatics (GG) and Pharmacy (PY) papers in the first shift and the Computer Science & Information Technology paper in the second shift.

On day two, they wrote Electronics & Communication Engineering (EC), Bio Technology (BT) and Civil Engineering (CE) papers in shift 1 and Mechanical Engineering (ME), Electrical Engineering (EE) and Food Technology (FT) papers in shift 2.

On the last day, exams were held for Instrumentation Engineering (EI), Metallurgical Engineering (MT) and Chemical Engineering (CH) papers in the first and the Nano Technology (NT) paper in the second shift.