Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has released AP PGECET Hall Ticket 2025. Candidates who want to appear for Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test can download the hall ticket through the official website of AP PGECET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. AP PGECET Hall Ticket 2025 released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, download link here

The examination will be held from June 6 to June 8, 2025. The AP PGECET exam will be held in two shifts—the first shift from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and the second shift from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The test will be computer-based, and the candidate has to answer the questions online at the test centre allotted. The test will be in English and will be conducted for 120 Marks with 120 multiple-choice objective-type questions. There is no negative marking for the wrong answers.

AP PGECET Hall Ticket 2025: How to download

To download the hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps given here.

1. Visit the official website of AP PGECET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

2. Click on AP PGECET Hall Ticket 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

APPGECET-2025 will be conducted by ANDHRA UNIVERSIY, Visakhapatnam, on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) for the academic year 2025- 26 for admission into M.Tech./M.Pharm./Pharm.D (PB) courses in University Engineering / Pharmacy colleges and their affiliated colleges approved by All India Council for Technical Education for the academic year 2025- 26. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP PGECET.