SSC MTS Recruitment 2024 Live: Notification, vacancy list of MTS and Havaldar awaited at ssc.gov.in

SSC MTS Notification 2024 Live: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to publish the SSC MTS 2024 exam notification soon. As per the exam calendar of the commission, the notification for the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination (called SSC MTS 2024) was expected on May 7, but it has been delayed. The calendar also mentioned that the tier 1 exam is likely in July-August. When released, the candidates can check the notification, vacancy list, eligibility, exam pattern and other details on ssc.gov.in. The notice will not be published on ssc.nic.in. ...Read More

Candidates between 18-25 years can apply for MTS and Havaldar in CBN (Department of Revenue) posts. For Havaldar in CIBC (Department of Revenue and a few posts of MTS, the age limit is 18-27 years

They need to pass the Class 10 or Matriculation examination or its equivalent from a recognised board to apply for the test.

Follow this live update for the SSC MTS recruitment notification and other details.