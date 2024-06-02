SSC MTS Recruitment 2024 Live: Notification, vacancy list of MTS and Havaldar awaited at ssc.gov.in
SSC MTS Notification 2024 Live: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to publish the SSC MTS 2024 exam notification soon. As per the exam calendar of the commission, the notification for the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination (called SSC MTS 2024) was expected on May 7, but it has been delayed. The calendar also mentioned that the tier 1 exam is likely in July-August. When released, the candidates can check the notification, vacancy list, eligibility, exam pattern and other details on ssc.gov.in. The notice will not be published on ssc.nic.in.
Candidates between 18-25 years can apply for MTS and Havaldar in CBN (Department of Revenue) posts. For Havaldar in CIBC (Department of Revenue and a few posts of MTS, the age limit is 18-27 years
They need to pass the Class 10 or Matriculation examination or its equivalent from a recognised board to apply for the test.
Follow this live update for the SSC MTS recruitment notification and other details.
SSC MTS 2024: What is the selection process?
The selection process of SSC MTS consists of two phases – a Computer Based Examination (CBE) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST).
However, PET and PST are only for the post of Havaldar.
The Computer Based Examination is held in English, Hindi and 13 regional languages – Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.
There are two sessions in the CBE and attempting both sessions is mandatory. Not attempting any session will disqualify the candidates.
SSC MTS 2024: Vacancy list will be mentioned in the notification
The tentative vacancy list for the SSC MTS and Havaldar recruitment examination will be published in the examination notification. The final vacancy list will be published along with or after the tier 1 exam results.
SSC MTS 2024 notification awaited
