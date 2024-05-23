SSC MTS 2024 notification soon on ssc.gov.in; eligibility, last year's cut-offs

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the notification for the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination (called SSC MTS 2024) soon. As per the commission's examination calendar, the SSC MTS notification was expected on May 7, but it has been delayed. SSC MTS 2024 notification soon on ssc.gov.in, was scheduled for May 7 (ssc.gov.in, screenshot of the exam calendar)

The SSC MTS tier 1 exam is tentatively scheduled for July-August.

As candidates wait for the SSC MTS notification, here is some important information based on last year's examination.

SSC MTS eligibility criteria

Age limit: The candidates should be between 18-25 years or MTS and Havaldar in CBN (Department of Revenue). For Havaldar in CIBC (Department of Revenue and a few posts of MTS, the age limit is 18-27 years. In both cases, relaxation in the upper age limit will be applicable to reserved category candidates.

Minimum educational qualification: The candidates must pass the Class 10 or Matriculation examination or its equivalent from a recognised board on or before the cut-off date.

The cut-off dates for age limit, educational qualification and other eligibility conditions will be mentioned in the exam notification.

SSC MTS Application fee

Last year, the SSC MTS application fee was ₹100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to SC, ST, PWBD and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation were exempted from payment of the fee.

SSC MTS selection process

The selection process consists of a Computer Based Examination (CBE) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST). PET and PST are only for the post of Havaldar.

The Computer Based Examination will be conducted in English, Hindi and 13 regional languages – Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

The CBE will have two sessions and attempting both sessions will be mandatory. Not attempting any session will disqualify the candidates.

SSC MTS cut-offs in CBE

After the computer-based test, candidates will be shortlisted for the physical test rounds based on their performance in session 2 of the examination. However, session 2 marks will be evaluated only if they qualify in the session 1.

Minimum qualifying marks in session 1 and session 2 are:

Unreserved: 30 per cent

OBC, EWS: 25 per cent

All other categories: 20 per cent.

For the SSC MTS exam notification and other details such as post wise vacancies, exam dates, candidates are advised to keep visiting the commission's website, ssc.gov.in.