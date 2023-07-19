Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
TPSC recruitment 2023: 608 JE vacancies notified, apply from July 25

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 19, 2023

Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has announced 608 vacancies for Junior Engineer posts.

Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has notified of vacancies for the post of Junior Engineer, TES Gr-V(A) Degree (Civil/Electrical/Mechanical) Group-B, Gazetted and Junior Engineer, TES Gr-V(B) Diploma (Civil/Electrical/Mechanical) Group-C, Non-Gazetted under Public Works Department.

The application process will commence on July 25. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at tpsc.tripura.gov.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is August 24. The preliminary examination is scheduled to be held on October 7.

TPSC recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 608 vacancies of which 176 posts are for Junior Engineer, TES Gr-VA, civil, 12 vacancies are for the post of Junior Engineer, TES Gr-VA, mechanical, 12 vacancies are for the post of Junior Engineer, TES Gr-VA electrical, 176 vacancies are for the post of Junior Engineer, TES Gr-V(B) Diploma civil, 12 vacancies are each for the post of Junior Engineer, TES Gr-V(B) mechanical and electrical.

TPSC recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 18 to 40 years.

TPSC recruitment 2023 application fee: Group-B Gazetted posts: General Category applicants will pay a cost of 350, while ST/SC/BPL card holders/Physically Handicapped applicants would pay a fee of 250.

(ii) For Group-C non-Gazetted positions, general category applicants must pay a 200 application fee; ST/SC/BPL card holders; and physically handicapped applicants must pay a 150 application fee.

Notification here

