TS Police Recruitment 2022 LIVE: New vacancies announced, see details
- Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) will begin the application process for TS Police Recruitment 2022 on May 2 on tslprb.in.
Application process for TS Police Recruitment 2022 will begin on Monday, May 2, on tslprb.in. Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) will begin the application process at10 am and the last date to apply is May 20.
The recruitment drive is for filling up over 17,000 posts in various departments.
The information bulletin for these posts are available on the TSLPRB website.
Follow all the updates here:
-
May 01, 2022 03:48 PM IST
TS Police Recruitment: New Vacancies
TSLPRB has announced 614 vacancies in Prohibition & Excise Constable in Excise Department in addition to the previously announced posts. Read the notification for more details.
-
May 01, 2022 03:30 PM IST
TSLPRB notification 2022 for Telangana Police recruitment
The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the recruitment notification and information bulletin for all the posts on tslprb.in.
-
May 01, 2022 03:29 PM IST
TS Police recruitment: Website to apply
Candidates based on their eligibility can apply for these posts on the TSLPRB website, tslprb.in.
-
May 01, 2022 03:28 PM IST
Telangana Police recruitment 2022: Registration begins tomorrow
Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) will begin the application process for recruitment of police personnel in various departments on Monday, May 2.
TS Police Recruitment 2022 LIVE: New vacancies announced, see details
- Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) will begin the application process for TS Police Recruitment 2022 on May 2 on tslprb.in.
MPPSC Scientific Officer examination 2022 application deadline extended
- The recruitment drive is to fill 44 Scientific Officer vacancies, which include 15 for Physics, 16 for Chemistry and 13 for Biology.
BECIL Recruitment: Notification out for Paramedical staff at CNCI Kolkata
- BECIL Recruitment: The recruitment process for these paramedical staff vacancies at CNCI Kolkata will be completed through direct interview.
Naval Science and Technological Laboratory invites applications for JRF
- NSTL has invited applications for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in various disciplines.
Sainik School Jhunjhunu Recruitment 2022: Apply for TGT and other posts
RECPDCL Recruitment 2022: Apply for Executive posts on recpdcl.in
Chennai Metro Recruitment: Apply for 14 posts till May 14, details here
- Chennai Metro Rail Limited will recruit for 14 contractual and deputation posts. Visit chennaimetrorail.org for more details.
Central University of Punjab to recruit for Teaching & Non Teaching posts
BPSSC RO/ Enforcement SI PET Admit Card 2020 releasing today on bpssc.bih.nic.in
BPSC Headmaster 2022 exam date released bpsc.bih.nic.in, check details
- The Board of Public Examinations (BPSC) has announced the exam date for the position of Senior Secondary School Headmaster under the state Education Department.
DSSSB answer key 2022 out for exams held in April at dsssb.delhi.gov.in
- The Draft answer key has been released by DSSSB for the online exam held in month of April.
UPSC recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for Assistant Engineer and other posts
- Last date to apply for Assistant Engineer and other posts under UPSC will end today April 28
NPCIL recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for executive trainee posts
- The application deadline for 225 executive trainee positions closes today, April 28, apply at www.npcilcareers.co.in.
SSC MTS and Havaldar Paper 1 Exam 2021 dates released at ssc.nic.in
- The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the Paper I (CBE) examination date for the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination-2021.
AIIMS Bhopal recruitment: Apply for 159 vacancies, direct link here
- AIIMS Bhopal recruitment: Applications are invited for Senior Residents posts, apply till May 15.