TS Police Recruitment 2022 LIVE: New vacancies announced, see details

  • Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) will begin the application process for TS Police Recruitment 2022 on May 2 on tslprb.in.
TS Police Recruitment 2022 LIVE: Application for 16,614 posts begin tomorrow (Representational photo)
TS Police Recruitment 2022 LIVE: Application for 16,614 posts begin tomorrow (Representational photo)
Updated on May 01, 2022 03:50 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Application process for TS Police Recruitment 2022 will begin on Monday, May 2, on tslprb.in. Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) will begin the application process at10 am and the last date to apply is May 20.

The recruitment drive is for filling up over 17,000 posts in various departments. 

The information bulletin for these posts are available on the TSLPRB website.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 01, 2022 03:48 PM IST

    TS Police Recruitment: New Vacancies

    TSLPRB has announced 614 vacancies in Prohibition & Excise Constable in Excise Department in addition to the previously announced posts. Read the notification for more details.

  • May 01, 2022 03:30 PM IST

    TSLPRB notification 2022 for Telangana Police recruitment

    The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the recruitment notification and information bulletin for all the posts on tslprb.in. 

  • May 01, 2022 03:29 PM IST

    TS Police recruitment: Website to apply

    Candidates based on their eligibility can apply for these posts on the TSLPRB website, tslprb.in. 

  • May 01, 2022 03:28 PM IST

    Telangana Police recruitment 2022: Registration begins tomorrow

    Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) will begin the application process for recruitment of police personnel in various departments on Monday, May 2.  

