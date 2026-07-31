The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) will recruit candidates for the posts of Constable, Warder, SI, and others. The registration process details will be available to candidates in due course of time. Candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of TSLPRB at tgprb.in.

TSLPRB to recruit for 7437 Constable, Warder, SI and other posts, check details (Representational Image: PTI)

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This recruitment drive will fill up 7437 posts in the organisation. Read below for vacancy details and other information.

About the application process

After making the Payment, the candidate has to visit the website and submit the Online Application Form, which consists of 2 parts: Part I and Part II. Part I Application has to be submitted initially along with a scanned copy of Passport Size Photo + specimen Signature combined as one file/image in jpg format.

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The following steps are to be followed by the Candidates who intend to submit the online Application through the payment gateway –

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ii. Select the Post(s) for which he / she wants to apply as per the eligibility

iii. Note the Fee that has to be paid depending on the Posts chosen

iv. Payment of Fee using any mode made available

v. Continue on the TSLPRB Website with the User ID and fill Part I of the Application

vi. Scan and upload a copy of Passport Photograph and Specimen Signature as one file

vii. Submit the Application Form

viii. Print Application Form / Forms generated for the Notification(s) applied for.

Application Fee

The application fee can be checked on the Detailed Notification available here. This fee can be paid using a credit card, Debit Card, Net Banking, or any other mode available on the TSLPRB Website. Candidates are advised to keep a record of the payment they have made.

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Selection Process

All the eligible registered Candidates shall be required to appear for the Preliminary Written Test in one paper (three hours duration) for 200 marks (200 Questions). Hall Ticket will be issued Online for this purpose.

All the eligible registered Candidates shall be required to appear for the Preliminary Written Test in one paper (three hours duration) for 200 marks (200 Questions). Hall Ticket will be issued Online for this purpose.

Questions in the Paper shall be objective in nature. Candidates have to answer the questions on an OMR answer sheet using Blue / Black Ball Point pen only.

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of TSLPRB.

Check Official Website here