UKPSC VO Recruitment 2023: Apply for 91 Veterinary Officers posts till Nov 2

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 13, 2023 04:41 PM IST

UKPSC invites online applications for the Veterinary Officers (Grade-2) Exam 2023. The last date to apply is November 2.

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Veterinary Officers (Grade-2) Exam 2023. The application process commenced on October 12 and the last date for the submission of the application form is November 2. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at psc.uk.gov.in.

UKPSC VO Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 91 Veterinary Officers (Grade-2) posts.

UKPSC VO Recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 21 to 42 years.

UKPSC VO Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is 172 for the unreserved category/OBC/EWS category. For the SC/ST category, the application fee is 82. The application fee is 22.30 for PWD category candidates.

UKPS VO recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at ukpsc.net.in

On the homepage, click on the application link against “Veterinary Officers (Grade-2) Exam- 2023”

Register and fill in personal details

Upload photo and signature

Pay the application fee

Download and take a printout for future reference

