University of Hyderabad Faculty Recruitment 2021: Apply for 52 posts

The University of Hyderabad to recruit candidates for Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply online for the posts is till December 31, 2021.
Published on Nov 27, 2021 01:58 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The University of Hyderabad has invited applications from candidates to apply for Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of the University of Hyderabad on uohyd.ac.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till December 31, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 52 posts in the organization.

Indian and overseas citizens of India can apply for the posts. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details

Name of the post Number of vacancies 
Professor 16 Posts 
Associate Professor 31 Posts 
Assistant Professor 5 Posts 

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification given below. 

Application Fees

The application fees for other backward classes and transgender is 1000/- and for PWD category candidates it is 500/-. There is no registration fee for SC/ST candidates. The details of payment portal will be notified shortly. 

Other Details

Candidates will have to send the filled up application form along with checklist and enclosures to Deputy Registrar, Recruitment Cell, Room No 221 (First Floor), Administration Building, University of Hyderabad, Prof. C R Rao Road, Gachibowli, Hyderabad-500046. 

Detailed Notification Available Here 

