UP Higher Judicial Service 2023: Registration for 83 Advocates posts begins on January 15 at allahabadhighcourt.in

High Court of Judicature at Allahabad has released UP Higher Judicial Service 2023 examination. Candidates who want to apply for Advocates post can apply online through the official website of Allahabad High Court at allahabadhighcourt.in.

This recruitment drive will fill 83 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of application: January 15, 2024

Closing date of application: February 29, 2024

Vacancy Details

SC: 17 posts

ST: 1 post

OBC: 22 posts

EWS: 8 posts

Unreserved: 35 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification available on the Detailed Notification. The age limit of the candidate should be between 35 years to 45 years as on 01.01.2024.

Examination Fees

The examination fees is ₹1400/- for General/ OBC/ EWS category candidates, ₹1200/- for SC/ ST category, ₹750/- for PwD category of General/ OBC/ EWS category, ₹500/- for PwD category for SC/ ST category. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Allahabad High Court.