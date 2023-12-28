UP Higher Judicial Service 2023: Registration for 83 Advocates posts begins on January 15 at allahabadhighcourt.in
UP Higher Judicial Service 2023 registration begins on January 15, 2023 at allahabadhighcourt.in for 83 Advocate posts.
High Court of Judicature at Allahabad has released UP Higher Judicial Service 2023 examination. Candidates who want to apply for Advocates post can apply online through the official website of Allahabad High Court at allahabadhighcourt.in.
This recruitment drive will fill 83 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Important Dates
- Opening date of application: January 15, 2024
- Closing date of application: February 29, 2024
Vacancy Details
- SC: 17 posts
- ST: 1 post
- OBC: 22 posts
- EWS: 8 posts
- Unreserved: 35 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification available on the Detailed Notification. The age limit of the candidate should be between 35 years to 45 years as on 01.01.2024.
Examination Fees
The examination fees is ₹1400/- for General/ OBC/ EWS category candidates, ₹1200/- for SC/ ST category, ₹750/- for PwD category of General/ OBC/ EWS category, ₹500/- for PwD category for SC/ ST category. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Allahabad High Court.