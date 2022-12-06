Home / Education / Employment News / UPPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2022: Apply for 2382 posts at uppsc.up.nic.in

Published on Dec 06, 2022 11:56 AM IST

UPPSC will recruit candidates for Medical Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has invited applications from candidates to apply for Medical Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 2382 posts in the organisation.

The last date for payment of application fee in the bank is till January 2, 2023 and the last date for submission of online applications is till January 5, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

MBBS degree of a university recognized by the ‘Medical Council of India’ or an undergraduate medical degree recognized under ‘The National Medical Commission Act, 2019.’ And Postgraduate Degree (3 years) in the concerned Specialty of a university recognized by the ‘Medical Council of India’ or a Post-Graduate Medical degree recognized under ‘The National Medical Commission Act, 2019. The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 to 40 years of age.

Application Fees

The application fees is 105 for unreserved/ economically weaker sections/ other backward class. 65/- for Scheduled caste or scheduled tribe and Ex-Serviceman. 25/- for handicapped. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPPSC.

Detailed Notification Here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
