UPPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2024: Last date today to apply for 2532 posts at uppsc.up.nic.in, link here
UPPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2024 registration ends today for 2532 posts. The direct link to apply is given here.
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, UPPSC will end the registration process for Medical officer posts on April 16, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Medical Officer grade-II (Level-2) can find the direct link through the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 2532 posts in the organisation.
As per the notice, the last date for correction or modification in submitted online application can be done on April 23, 2024 and the last date for submission of hard copy of online application along with documents till April 30, 2024.
All those candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification through the Detailed Notification available here.
Direct link to apply for UPPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2024
Vacancy Details
- Gynaecology: 385 posts
- Anesthetist: 460 posts
- Pediatrician: 440 posts
- Radiologist: 70 posts
- Pathologist: 21 posts
- Ophthomologist: 23 posts
- Orthopaedician: 22 posts
- ENT Specialist: 25 posts
- Dermatologist: 52 posts
- Psychiatrist: 37 posts
- Microbiologist: 08 posts
- Forensic Specialist: 57 posts
- Public Health: 10 posts
- Specialist: 14 posts
- General Surgeon: 338 posts
- Uro Surgeon: 19 posts
- Neuro Surgeon: 18 posts
- Chest Surgeon: 1 post
- Plastic Surgeon: 50 posts
- Gastro Surgeon: 2 posts
- General Physician: 316 posts
- Cardiologist: 134 posts
- Neuro Physician: 19 posts
- Nephrologist: 20 posts
- Gastro Physician: 05 posts
UPPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2024: How to apply
To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.
- Visit the official website UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.
- Click on apply online link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to click on D-1/E-1/2024 , 15/03/2024 link available.
- Register yourself first and then login to the account.
- Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
- Click on submit.
- Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPPSC.
