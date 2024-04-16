UPPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2024: Last date today to apply for 2532 posts at uppsc.up.nic.in, link here

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, UPPSC will end the registration process for Medical officer posts on April 16, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Medical Officer grade-II (Level-2) can find the direct link through the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 2532 posts in the organisation. UPPSC headquarters in Prayagraj (HT File)

As per the notice, the last date for correction or modification in submitted online application can be done on April 23, 2024 and the last date for submission of hard copy of online application along with documents till April 30, 2024.

All those candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification through the Detailed Notification available here.

Vacancy Details

Gynaecology: 385 posts

Anesthetist: 460 posts

Pediatrician: 440 posts

Radiologist: 70 posts

Pathologist: 21 posts

Ophthomologist: 23 posts

Orthopaedician: 22 posts

ENT Specialist: 25 posts

Dermatologist: 52 posts

Psychiatrist: 37 posts

Microbiologist: 08 posts

Forensic Specialist: 57 posts

Public Health: 10 posts

Specialist: 14 posts

General Surgeon: 338 posts

Uro Surgeon: 19 posts

Neuro Surgeon: 18 posts

Chest Surgeon: 1 post

Plastic Surgeon: 50 posts

Gastro Surgeon: 2 posts

General Physician: 316 posts

Cardiologist: 134 posts

Neuro Physician: 19 posts

Nephrologist: 20 posts

Gastro Physician: 05 posts

UPPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2024: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Click on apply online link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on D-1/E-1/2024 , 15/03/2024 link available.

Register yourself first and then login to the account.

Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPPSC.