UPRVUNL recruitment 2022: Apply for 190 posts for Grade-II technician

The Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Technician Grade-II. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website uprvunl.org.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is August 9, 2022. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 190 vacancies for the post of Grade-II technician.

60 vacancies are for the mechanical mode post, 118 are for electricity mode and 12 are for instrument mode.

For selection, candidates will have to go through 2 levels including CBT examination and documents verification.

Candidates from unreserved category are required to pay a fee of Rs. 1180, whereas the fee is Rs. 826 for the candidates belonging to the SC/ST category (domicile of Uttar Pradesh). Fee can only be paid in online mode.

For educational qualifications, age limit and other eligibility criteria. Click here.

How to apply, check here

Visit the official website uprvunl.org

Click on “Recruitments”

Click on “Apply” against the notice “applications for the post of Technician Grade-II (Mechanical/Electrical/Instrument)”

Fill the application form, upload documents and pay the fees.

Submit and save for future references

Direct link to apply, click here.