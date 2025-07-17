UPSC recruitment 2025: Registration for Scientific Officer, other posts ends today, apply at upsconline.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the online application process for Scientific Officer, Administrative Officer grade 1, Regional director and other vacancies under advertisement number 08/2025 today, July 17. Candidates can find the recruitment notification at upsc.gov.in and apply at UPSC at upsconline.gov.in UPSC recruitment 2025: Registration for Scientific Officer, other posts ends today

Direct link to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2025

Here are the vacancy details for some of the posts:

Regional Director in National Centre for Organic and Natural Farming, Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare: 1 vacancy

Scientific Officer in National Archives of India: 2 vacancies

Administrative Officer Grade-I, Naval Headquarters: 8 vacancies

Junior Scientific Officer, Naval Headquarters: 9 vacancies

Manager Grade –I / Section Officer in Canteen Stores Department, Ministry of Defence: 19 vacancies

Senior Design Officer Grade-I (Construction), Naval Headquarters: 4 vacancies

Senior Design Officer Grade-I (Engineering), Naval Headquarters: 3 vacancies

Senior Scientific

Assistant (Aeronautical) in Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance, Department of Defence Production: 3 vacancies

Senior Scientific Assistant (Chemical) in Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance: 2 vacancies

Senior Scientific Assistant (Computer Science/Computer Engineering) in Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance: 4 vacancies

Assistant Legislative Counsel (Regional Languages), Official Languages Wing, Legislative Department, Ministry of Law and Justice: 14 vacancies

For the complete list of vacancies and eligibility criteria for each post, candidates can read the official notification here.

Candidates will be appointed on a probationary basis, and after successfully completing the probation period, they will be eligible for permanent appointment.

UPSC Recruitment 2025: How to apply

Visit the official website, upsconline.gov.in.

On the home page, click on “ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS”

Click on the ‘Apply Now’ option for the desired post.

Read the instructions and proceed.

Register yourself by providing the requested information (in the case of new registration).

Enter your registered credentials and log in.

Fill in the application form and upload documents.

Review the application and submit.

Save a copy of the form for later use.