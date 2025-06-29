UPSC Recruitment 2025: Applications open for Regional Director and various other posts, direct link to apply and more

The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC, is inviting applications for the direct recruitment of various posts including Regional Director, Scientific Officer, and Administrative Officer Grade-I, among others. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications on the official website of UPSC at upsconline.gov.in UPSC Recruitment 2025: Apply open for Regional Director and various other posts. Candidates can find the direct link to apply and other details here.

Candidates must note here that the last date to apply for the recruitment drive is July 17, 2025.

Some of the positions are mentioned below:

Regional Director (1 post) Scientific Officer (2 posts) Administrative Officer Grade-I (8 posts) Junior Scientific Officer ( 9 posts) Manager Grade –I / Section Officer (19 posts) Senior Design Officer Grade-I (Construction) (4 posts) Senior Design Officer Grade-I (Engineering) (3 posts) Senior Scientific Assistant (Aeronautical) (3 posts) Senior Scientific Assistant (Chemical) ( 2posts) Senior Scientific Assistant (Computer Science/Computer Engineering) (4 posts) Senior Scientific Assistant (Electrical) (2 posts) Senior Scientific Assistant (Electronics) (4 posts) Senior Scientific Assistant (Mechanical) (4 posts) Senior Scientific Assistant (Metallurgy) (2 posts) Senior Scientific Assistant (Textile) (1 post)

Candidates must note here that the qualifications and eligibility are different for each post. They can get more details on the qualifications required by clicking on the position name in the link given above.

Furthermore, candidates will be first appointed on a probation basis, and upon successful completion, there appointment will be made permanent.

UPSC Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

Candidates can follow these steps mentioned to apply for the recruitment exam:

Visit the official website at upsconline.gov.in. On the home page, click on the link titled “ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS” Click on Apply Now for the desired recruitment position. Read the instructions carefully and proceed. Register yourself by providing the required details (in case of new registration). Enter your registered credentials to log in, and submit. Fill in the application form, and upload the necessary documents. After carefully reviewing the application form, click on submit. Download the confirmation page, and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of UPSC.