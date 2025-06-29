Hindustan Petroleum Recruitment 2025: Apply for post of Executive Assistant & more, check deadline, direct link here

Hindustan Petroleum Recruitment 2025: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HP) is accepting applications for recruitment of executive assistant and various other posts. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications on the official website at hindustanpetroleum.com. Hindustan Petroleum Recruitment 2025: Applications are underway for post of Executive Assistant and various other posts. (Image source: jobs.hpcl.co.in/screenshot)

Application deadline:

The application window will close on Monday, June 30, 2025, for freshers, and for experienced candidates, the last date is July 15, 2025.

Recruitment details

As per the official notification, following are some of the posts for which the recruitment drive is being carried out:

For freshers:

Executive Assistant - 10 vacancies (Pay scale: 30000-120000)

Eligibility: Minimum one-year full-time regular graduation in any discipline

2. Junior Executive-Civil - 50 vacancies (Pay scale: 30000-120000)

Eligibility: 3-Year Full Time Regular Diploma in Civil Engineering

3. Junior Executive-Mechanical - 15 vacancies (Pay scale: 30000-120000)

Eligibility: 3-Year Full Time Regular Diploma in Mechanical Engineering

Also read: SSC CPO 2025: Notification for Delhi Police, CAPF SI exam expected soon at ssc.gov.in, here's how to check when out

4. Junior Executive-Quality Control - 19 vacancies (Pay scale: 30000-120000)

Eligibility: 3 Year Full Time Regular Bachelor in Chemistry (BSc Chemistry)

5. Mechanical Engineer - 98 vacancies (Pay scale: 50000-160000)

Eligibility: 4 years full time regular engineering course in Mechanical Engineering or related branches

6. Electrical Engineer - 35 vacancies (Pay scale: 50000-160000)

Eligibility: 4 years full time regular engineering course in Electrical Engineering or related branches

7. Civil Engineer - 16 vacancies (Pay scale: 50000-160000)

Eligibility: 4 years full time regular engineering course in Civil Engineering or related branches

8. Chemical Engineer - 26 vacancies (Pay scale: 50000-160000)

Eligibility: 4 years full time regular engineering course in Chemical Engineering or related branches

9. Chartered Accountant - 24 vacancies (Pay scale: 50000-160000)

Also read: Four IITs, 3 IIMs, AMU on UGC's defaulter list for non-compliance of anti-ragging norms

Eligibility: Qualification of Chartered Accountant (CA) from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and completion of mandatory article-ship and membership of ICAI and Minimum 3-year full-time regular graduation in any discipline

10. Officer – HR - 6 vacancies (Pay scale: 50000-160000)

Eligibility: 2-year full-time, Post graduate Degree /Equivalent course in HR/Personnel Management / Industrial Relations /Psychology or Masters in Business Administration (MBA) with specialization in HR /Personnel Management.

11. Officer - Industrial Engineering - 1 vacancy (Pay scale: 50000-160000)

Eligibility: 2-year full-time post-graduate degree in Industrial Engineering AND 4-year full time regular engineering course in Mechanical/ Electrical/ Instrumentation/ Chemical/ Civil Engineering.

Also read: Our institution was NEP-ready even before its launch: Dr B R Ambedkar University VC Anu Singh Lather

For Professionals:

12. Assistant Officer / Officer – Official Language Implementation - 2 vacancies (Pay scale: 40000-140000/50000-160000)

Eligibility: 2-year full time Post-Graduation in Hindi AND Minimum 3-year full-time regular graduation in any discipline with English as one of the subjects

13: Law Officer - 3 vacancies (Pay scale: 50000-160000)

Eligibility: 3-year full-time course in law after graduation OR 5-year course in law after 12th Standard.

14. Law Officer HR (Fixed Term Contract) -2 vacancies (Pay: 15 Lakhs per annum)

Eligibility: 3-year full-time course in law after graduation OR 5-year course in law after 12th Standard

15. Senior Officer –City Gas Distribution (CGD) Operations & Maintenance - 4 vacancies (Pay scale: 60000 - 180000)

Eligibility: 4-year full-time regular engineering course in Mechanical/ Electrical/ Instrumentation/ Civil Engineering

16. Senior Officer – CGD Projects - 6 vacancies (Pay scale: 60000 - 180000)

Eligibility: 4-year full-time regular engineering course in Mechanical/ Electrical/ Instrumentation/ Civil Engineering

Details on more posts can be checked on the official notification.

Selection criteria:

As per HP, candidates will be selected through various tools like Computer Based Test/ Written Test/ NET Score/ Typing Test, Group Task/ Group Discussion, Psychometric Assessment, Skill Test, Personal Interview, Moot court (only for Law Officers), Physical Fitness Efficiency Test (if applicable) etc. which would be administered depending upon the position requirement.

The Computer Based Test will consist of objective questions (subjective as well for Law Officers) and will comprise of two parts - General Aptitude consisting of English Language, Quantitative Aptitude Test and Intellectual Potential test (Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation), and Technical / Professional Knowledge comprising of questions related to Qualifying degree / Educational background required for the applied position.

Shortlisted candidates will be called for Group Task or Personal Interview, and Psychometric Assessments of the candidates may also be conducted.

Candidates must secure minimum qualifying marks in each of the applicable selection process to considered for further shortlisting.

Following this, a category & discipline-wise merit list will be drawn for all the candidates who qualify in all the applicable stages.

Application fee:

Unreserved, OBCNC and EWS candidates need to pay a non-refundable amount of ₹ 1180 + payment gateway charges if any. SC, ST & PwBD candidates are exempted from payment of application fee The fee should be paid via Debit / Credit card/ UPI/ Net Banking modes only. Candidates must ensure payment of fee is successful.

Hindustan Petroleum Recruitment 2025: How to apply

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for the recruitment drive:

Visit the official website at hindustanpetroleum.com On the home page, go to the Careers section and click on Job Openings. Register yourself by entering the required information. Log in to your account. Fill in the application form, upload the necessary documents, and pay the application fee. Review carefully and submit. Download the confirmation page and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Hindustan Petroleum.