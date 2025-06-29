SSC CPO 2025: Notification for Delhi Police, CAPF SI exam expected soon at ssc.gov.in, here's how to check when out

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to soon release the notification for the Sub Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) or SSC CPO 2025 recruitment examination 2025. Once out, candidates who have want to appear for the exam will be able to check the notification at ssc.gov.in. SSC CPO 2025: The official notification for Delhi Police, CAPF SI recruitment exam is expected to be out soon at ssc.gov.in. (File image)

If you are a fresh candidate, click on the register now link and complete the one-time registration process. If you are an existing candidate, enter your details and log in to the account.

SSC CPO 2025: Steps to check notification when out

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the exam notification when released:

Visit the official website of the commission at ssc.gov.in. On the home page, click on the link to view the SSC CPO 2025 Notification. The notification PDF will open in your screen. Download the notification PDF. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

The notification was earlier scheduled to release on June 16, 2025, but was however postponed owing to ‘administrative reasons’, as cited by the commission.

The commission said, “The date of publication of the notice is being finalized in consultation with the user Department. All the candidates are, therefore, advised to keep a close watch on the website of the Commission.”

Meanwhile, the SSC has issued the notification and started the registration process for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2025.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for this recruitment examination up to July 24. The application fee payment window will close on July 25.

The SSC MTS and Havaldar exam will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode from September 20 to October 24, 2025.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of SSC.