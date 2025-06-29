Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: 1st merit list out, here's what is next for candidates

The Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department published the CAP round 1 allotment list/merit list for First Year Junior College (FYJC) or Class 11 admission on June 28, 2025, on its official website at mahafyjcadmissions.in. Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: Check the next stages of admission counselling process. (HT archive)

With allotment list now released, candidates will now proceed to the next part of the counselling process.

Here's what is next

For instance, candidates who are satisfied with their allotted seat should report at the colleges between June 30 to July 7, 2025.

The second round allotment list will be displayed on July 9, 2025.

Also read: Maharashtra FYJC admission 2025 1st merit list out at mahafyjcadmissions.in, direct link to check allotment result

Worth mentioning here, a total of 21,23,040 seats are being offered by 9,435 junior colleges and higher secondary schools that have registered for the first round of admissions.

Of these, 18,97,526 are available under the Centralized Admission Process (CAP), while 2,25,514 are reserved under various quotas.

Earlier, the first merit list was scheduled to be released on June 26, 2025, which however got postponed to June 28, 2025.

Prior to this, Maharashtra FYJC 2025 final general merit list was published.

Also read: RRB Technician Recruitment 2025: From eligibility to documents required, important things to know before applying

Maharashtra FYJC admission 2025: Steps to download first allotment list

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the first allotment list:

Visit the official website at mahafyjcadmissions.in. On the home page, click on the link to download the first allotment list. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit. Check the allotment list displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department for FYJC admissions.