Maharashtra FYJC admission 2025 1st merit list out at mahafyjcadmissions.in, direct link to check allotment result

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 1st Merit List: The Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department has released the CAP round 1 allotment list/merit list for First Year Junior College (FYJC) or Class 11 admission today, June 28. Candidates who registered for the counselling process can check the Maharashtra FYJC 1st merit list on the official website at mahafyjcadmissions.in. Maharashtra FYJC admission 2025 1st merit list released, direct link to check(Official website, screenshot)

Direct link to check Maharashtra FYJC 1st merit list 2025

Candidates will be able to check the details of the allotted junior college using their application numbers.

Next, candidates need to visit their allotted colleges between June 30 and July 7 for admission.

“Round-1 Allotment List and Minority, Management, In-house Quota List are Published on 28-06-2025, Student to visit for admission to thier alloted college from 30-06-2025 upto 07-07-2025 6:00 PM,” a message displayed on the official website reads.

Vacant seats for the next round will be displayed on July 4.

This year, a total of 21,23,040 seats are being offered by 9,435 junior colleges and higher secondary schools that have registered for the first round of admissions.

Of the total seats, 18,97,526 are available under the Centralized Admission Process (CAP), while 2,25,514 are reserved under various quotas.

Maharashtra FYJC admission 2025: How to check 1st merit or allotment list

Go to the official website, mahafyjcadmissions.in. Click on the allotment list download link displayed on the home page. Enter your application number Check and download the FYJC allotment list.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department for FYJC admissions.