FYJC first merit list postponed yet again, to be declared on June 30

Mumbai: The First Year Junior College (FYJC) admission process in the state ran into yet another delay, with the education department postponing the release of the first merit list to June 30, which was expected to be released by 5 PM on Thursday. The department had issued a circular late on Wednesday announcing the delay. Mumbai...14th June...2011...News... MH-CET Students check thier results online - Photo by Praful Gangurde (Hindustan Times)

Over 1.2 million students who recently passed Class 10 exams are now gripped with uncertainty as the first merit list did not materialize on time, yet again.

The circular signed by the director of secondary education, Mahesh Palkar, stated that as a fallout of the court’s order staying implementation of social reservations for vacant seats in the minority colleges, some changes had to be made to the software and that the testing is underway.

An official from the education department admitted that the delay was due to a technical issue. “There was a problem in generating branch-wise cut-off details for colleges, which affected the release of the list,” the official said.

The situation has triggered widespread anxiety and frustration across the state. This delay marks yet another setback in what is turning out to be a chaotic admission process. The original schedule had promised the first list on June 10, which was shifted to June 26. The new release date is now declared as June 30.

“This is our child’s future. They studied hard for the board exams, and now they are stressed and anxious because of these delays,” said another parent from Thane.