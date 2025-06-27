Repeated delays, no clarity; FYJC admission in a mess again

Pune: The Class 11 admission process in Maharashtra has once again been delayed, causing stress and confusion among students and parents. The first merit list, supposed to be announced on June 10, postponed to June 26, and is now expected to be out on June 30. FYJC admission first merit list, supposed to be announced on June 10, postponed to June 26, and is now expected to be out on June 30. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The state board announced Class 10 results 15 days earlier than previous year, but technical problems with the online admission system have caused repeated disruptions.

The latest delay is due to changes on the website following a new government decision related to the minority quota based on a recent High Court order.

Mahesh Palkar, director of education (secondary), Maharashtra, said, “We are working on updating the system as per the High Court’s order on the minority quota and are facing technical issues. We will release a revised timetable on June 30 and request students and parents to remain patient.”

Parents are worried that the academic year will be affected.

“We are visiting colleges, and even they seem confused. If colleges are unsure, and the education department keeps delaying the dates, it is only making us more anxious day by day,” said Sachin Jathar, parent of a student.

The Class 11 admission process has faced multiple problems from the start. Registration was expected to begin on May 21, but was postponed due to a website crash. When it started on May 26, students faced technical glitches. The online application process ended on June 7, and the first merit list, initially scheduled for June 10, was delayed.

Students allotted a seat in the first round must confirm their admission by visiting the respective junior colleges between July 1 and July 7.

The list of vacant seats for the second round will be published on July 9, allowing students to apply for further rounds based on availability.