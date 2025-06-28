Search
Saturday, Jun 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

TS EAMCET Counselling 2025: Registration begins; direct link, important dates, documents required

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 28, 2025 10:03 AM IST

Candidates who have passed the TS EAMCET 2025 exam can apply for the counselling process at tgeapcet.nic.in.

Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE or TSCHE) has started the online counselling process for the Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) 2025 today, June 28. Candidates who have passed the TS EAMCET 2025 exam can apply for the counselling process at tgeapcet.nic.in.

Other than ITs, these are the institutes you can apply for with JEE Advanced score(Unsplash )
Other than ITs, these are the institutes you can apply for with JEE Advanced score(Unsplash )

Candidates who have qualified in TG EAPCET 2025 and secured 45 per cent (for OC) and 40 per cent (for others) in the group subjects of the Intermediate or its equivalent examination can apply for TS EAMCET counselling 2025. 

Direct link to apply for TS EAMCET Counselling 2025

TS EAMCET Counselling 2025: Important dates

Online filling of basic information, payment of processing fee, slot booking for helpline centres, date and time to attend certificate verification: June 28 to July 7

Certificate verification: July 1 to 8

Exercising of options after certificate verification: July 6 to 10

Freezing of options: July 10

Display of mock seat allocation: On or before July 13

Modification of options, if required: July 14 to 15

Freezing of options for the first round of seat allotment: July 15

Provisional seat allotment for the first phase: On or before July 18

Payment of tuition fee and self-reporting through website: July 18 to 22

TS EAMCET counselling 2025 will be done in three phases. Candidates can check the detailed schedule here

The processing fee for TS EAMCET counselling is 600 for SC and ST candidates and it is 1,200 for others. 

TS EAMCET Counselling 2025: Documents required for certificate verification

Candidates must carry original and two xerox copies of the following documents for certificate verification:

  1. TS EAMCET rank card
  2. TS EAMCET hall ticket
  3. Aadhar card
  4. SSC or its equivalent exam's marks memo (marks sheet)
  5. Intermediate or its equivalent exam's marks memo-cum-pass certificate
  6. Class 6 to Intermediate or its equivalent study certificates
  7. Transfer certificate
  8. Incom certificate issued on or after January 1, 2025 by a competent authority, if applicable
  9. EWS income and asset certificate issued by the Tehsildar valid for the year 2025-26, if applicable.
  10. Cast certificate issued by competent authority, if applicable.
  11. Residence certificate of the candidate for a period of 7 years preceding to the qualifying examination in case where the candidate has no institutionalised education.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education News / Admission News / TS EAMCET Counselling 2025: Registration begins; direct link, important dates, documents required
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On