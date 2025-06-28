TS EAMCET Counselling 2025: Registration begins; direct link, important dates, documents required
Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE or TSCHE) has started the online counselling process for the Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) 2025 today, June 28. Candidates who have passed the TS EAMCET 2025 exam can apply for the counselling process at tgeapcet.nic.in.
Candidates who have qualified in TG EAPCET 2025 and secured 45 per cent (for OC) and 40 per cent (for others) in the group subjects of the Intermediate or its equivalent examination can apply for TS EAMCET counselling 2025.
Direct link to apply for TS EAMCET Counselling 2025
TS EAMCET Counselling 2025: Important dates
Online filling of basic information, payment of processing fee, slot booking for helpline centres, date and time to attend certificate verification: June 28 to July 7
Certificate verification: July 1 to 8
Exercising of options after certificate verification: July 6 to 10
Freezing of options: July 10
Display of mock seat allocation: On or before July 13
Modification of options, if required: July 14 to 15
Freezing of options for the first round of seat allotment: July 15
Provisional seat allotment for the first phase: On or before July 18
Payment of tuition fee and self-reporting through website: July 18 to 22
TS EAMCET counselling 2025 will be done in three phases. Candidates can check the detailed schedule here.
The processing fee for TS EAMCET counselling is ₹600 for SC and ST candidates and it is ₹1,200 for others.
TS EAMCET Counselling 2025: Documents required for certificate verification
Candidates must carry original and two xerox copies of the following documents for certificate verification:
- TS EAMCET rank card
- TS EAMCET hall ticket
- Aadhar card
- SSC or its equivalent exam's marks memo (marks sheet)
- Intermediate or its equivalent exam's marks memo-cum-pass certificate
- Class 6 to Intermediate or its equivalent study certificates
- Transfer certificate
- Incom certificate issued on or after January 1, 2025 by a competent authority, if applicable
- EWS income and asset certificate issued by the Tehsildar valid for the year 2025-26, if applicable.
- Cast certificate issued by competent authority, if applicable.
- Residence certificate of the candidate for a period of 7 years preceding to the qualifying examination in case where the candidate has no institutionalised education.
