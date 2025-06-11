Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Maharashtra FYJC 2025 final general merit list releasing today at mahafyjcadmissions.in, here's how to check

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jun 11, 2025 02:22 PM IST

Maharashtra FYJC 2025 final general merit list will be released today, June 11, 2025. The steps to check is given here. 

School Education and Sports Department, Maharashtra will release Maharashtra FYJC 2025 final general merit list on June 11, 2025. Candidates who have registered themselves for the admission registration can check the final merit list through the official website of School Education and Sports Department, Maharashtra at mahafyjcadmissions.in.

Maharashtra FYJC 2025 final general merit list releasing today
Maharashtra FYJC 2025 final general merit list releasing today

Maharashtra FYJC 2025 final general merit list: How to check 

Candidates who have registered for the admission round can check the merit list by following the simple steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of School Education and Sports Department, Maharashtra at mahafyjcadmissions.in.

2. Click on Maharashtra FYJC 2025 provisional merit list link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to login to the account.

4. Once done, click on submit and your merit list will be displayed.

5. Check the merit list and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The provisional general merit list was released on June 5 and the objection or correction window was opened on June 7 and closed on June 9, 2025.

As per the revised schedule, the zero round quota admission for Minority, Quota, In-House Quota, Management Quota at college Level list will be provided by the department from June 12 to June 14, 2025.

The preparation of merit list of eligible candidates/ allocation will be displayed on June 17, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of School Education and Sports Department, Maharashtra.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education News / Admission News / Maharashtra FYJC 2025 final general merit list releasing today at mahafyjcadmissions.in, here's how to check
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On