Maharashtra FYJC 2025 final general merit list releasing today at mahafyjcadmissions.in, here's how to check

School Education and Sports Department, Maharashtra will release Maharashtra FYJC 2025 final general merit list on June 11, 2025. Candidates who have registered themselves for the admission registration can check the final merit list through the official website of School Education and Sports Department, Maharashtra at mahafyjcadmissions.in. Maharashtra FYJC 2025 final general merit list releasing today

Maharashtra FYJC 2025 final general merit list: How to check

Candidates who have registered for the admission round can check the merit list by following the simple steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of School Education and Sports Department, Maharashtra at mahafyjcadmissions.in.

2. Click on Maharashtra FYJC 2025 provisional merit list link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to login to the account.

4. Once done, click on submit and your merit list will be displayed.

5. Check the merit list and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The provisional general merit list was released on June 5 and the objection or correction window was opened on June 7 and closed on June 9, 2025.

As per the revised schedule, the zero round quota admission for Minority, Quota, In-House Quota, Management Quota at college Level list will be provided by the department from June 12 to June 14, 2025.

The preparation of merit list of eligible candidates/ allocation will be displayed on June 17, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of School Education and Sports Department, Maharashtra.