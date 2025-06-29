RRB Technician Recruitment 2025: From eligibility to documents required, important things to know before applying

RRB Technician Recruitment 2025: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) began the online registration process for Technician Grade-I Signal and various categories of Technician Grade-III recruitment, 2025. Candidates who are willing to apply for the recruitment process can submit their applications on the official website at rrbapply.gov.in. RRB Technician Recruitment 2025: Candidates interested in applying for the recruitment process can check details on eligibility, documents required, and other important points here. (Representative image)

Before applying, candidates must know about some important points about the recruitment drive - from eligibility to important documents required, and more.

Eligibility:

As per the RRB, eligibility of the candidates will be considered provisional, based on details furnished by the candidates in the online application.

The board said it will not undertake detailed scrutiny of applications for the eligibility, and that candidature will be accepted only provisionally subject to fulfilling basic eligibility criteria as required.

It added that candidates must go through educational qualification, age, medical standards etc. and satisfy themselves that they are eligible for the post.

a) Nationality: The candidate must be either a citizen of India, Nepal, a subject of Bhutan, or a Tibetan refugee who came over to India, before January 1, 1962, with the intention of permanently settling in India, or a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African Countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

b) Age (as on July 1, 2025): 18 to 33 years for Technician Grade-I Signal, and 18 to 30 years for Technician Grade-III. There is relaxation in upper age limit for reserved categories.

c) Educational qualifications: Candidates must already have the Educational/Technical qualifications prescribed from recognized Institute/University as on the last date (28.07.2025) for submission of application. Some qualifications include Class 10 passing certificate, bachelors certificate (such as B.Sc) and other relevant qualifications. The detailed post-wise qualification can be checked on the official notification.

Candidates who are awaiting results of their final examination of the prescribed educational/technical qualification should not apply, RRB said.

Examination fee:

For all candidates (except reserved categories): ₹ 500 ( ₹ 400 will be refunded duly deducting bank charges as applicable, on appearing in CBT.) For candidates who belong to SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBD, Female, Transgender, Minorities or Economically Backward Class (EBC): ₹ 250, which will be refunded duly deducting bank charges as applicable, on appearing in CBT. The fee payment can be paid online only through internet banking, debit/credit cards, or UPI. Applications received without the prescribed fee will not be considered and will be summarily rejected.

Documents to be kept ready during online application:

Candidate Signature in JPG/JPEG format: The signature must be written by the candidate only, should be used in black ink pen on white paper, and should not be in block, capital or disjoined letters. SC/ST Certificate (For Candidates Requesting Free Train Travel Pass) in PDF format (400 KB size).

Recruitment process:

The selection process includes a computer-based test, followed by document verification. The CBT will be held separately for both posts for 90 minutes in which candidates need to answer 100 questions.

There will be a negative marking of ⅓ rd marks for each wrong answer.

To be eligible for the next stage of the selection process, candidates belonging to various categories need to score the following minimum marks-

Unreserved: 40 per cent

EWS: 40 per cent

OBC-NCL: 30 per cent

SC: 30 per cent

ST: 25 per cent

Notably, the last date to apply is July 28, 2025, and the deadline for application fee payment is July 30, 2025.

The application form correction window will open from August 1 to August 10, 2025.

Through this recruitment drive, RRB aims to fill 6238 vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of RRB.